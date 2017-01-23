Community Connections: Accentuate the positive

I have to be honest, there are times when I think about walking away from the keyboard and giving up this weekly column. This column originally started out because I would periodically send in public interest stories to the Times Standard to help create awareness on events and activities that the Eureka Parks & Recreation Department would be putting on, and it eventually developed into being given the opportunity to take over the weekly Lifestyles feature called Community Connections.

