CHP Seeks Help to Find Hit and Run Driver

Benjamin Lee Taggart, a 21-year old man who died from a major head wound on Jan. 5 after being found near the Eureka Slough Bridge, was the victim of a hit-and-run, says the California Highway Patrol. Taggart, who family say suffered from mental illness and was prone to wandering, was found at 12:20 a.m. near southbound U.S. Highway 101.

