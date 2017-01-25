Board of Supervisors appoint Brian Mitchell to Planning Commission in place of Lee Ulansey
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted this morning to appoint McKinleyville resident Brian Mitchell to the county Planning Commission in place of commissioner Lee Ulansey. Ulansey was appointed as an at-large member of the commission in 2013 and his four-year term is set to end Jan. 31. Mitchell is currently the vice president of the SN Servicing Corporation in Eureka and was the former director of financial services for Humboldt State University between 2014 and 2016, according to his resume.
