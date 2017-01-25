Board of Supervisors appoint Brian Mi...

Board of Supervisors appoint Brian Mitchell to Planning Commission in place of Lee Ulansey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted this morning to appoint McKinleyville resident Brian Mitchell to the county Planning Commission in place of commissioner Lee Ulansey. Ulansey was appointed as an at-large member of the commission in 2013 and his four-year term is set to end Jan. 31. Mitchell is currently the vice president of the SN Servicing Corporation in Eureka and was the former director of financial services for Humboldt State University between 2014 and 2016, according to his resume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Tue Dr Psych you 7
Omg, im stuck!! Jan 23 La Nauzia 3
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) Jan 20 Darth 17
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Jan 19 painterdavegln 811
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Jan 17 Debbie 87
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,257,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC