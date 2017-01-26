Art sale benefits Humboldt Arts Council

Art sale benefits Humboldt Arts Council

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

An event this weekend at the Morris Graves Museum of Art offers art lovers the chance to buy a piece of work by an acclaimed local artist and benefit the museum all at the same time. The Collectors' Sale - which features work from two private collectors looking to part with their artwork - takes place today through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, 636 F St. in Eureka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08) 27 min CarToonerville 132
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 13 hr Turk 812
News Internet sting nets alleged prostitutes, Johns (Apr '12) Tue Dr Psych you 7
Omg, im stuck!! Jan 23 La Nauzia 3
News Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08) Jan 20 Darth 17
News Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09) Jan 17 Debbie 87
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,305,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC