ABC suspends license of Eureka bar
On January 26, 2017, Agents with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted a '20 day Notice of Suspension' at Shooters Off Broadway located at 1407 Albee Street in Eureka. The suspension resulted from an incident that occurred on November 12, 2016.
