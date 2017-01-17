a Super Fiestaa offers food and fun for all
Sacred Heart Parish will host its annual “Super Fiesta” Feb. 3 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Redwood Acres, 3750 Harris St. in Eureka. This fundraiser - which supports church renovation and repair - is being chaired this year by Lynn Agajanian and Myrna Corder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Omg, im stuck!!
|7 hr
|Katrina Smith
|2
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Darth
|17
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Jan 19
|painterdavegln
|811
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|Debbie
|87
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|Arcata man arrested after police recover missin... (Jul '08)
|Jan 13
|Hogan68
|22
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC