A museum milestone
When Gene Brundin of Blue Lake is installed Thursday as the new president of the Clarke Historical Museum, he will become the first Native American to lead the nonprofit's board of directors. “Gene has … been connected to the museum for decades,” said Clarke Museum Director/Curator Ben Brown.
