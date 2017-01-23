A good deed

McKinleyville Lions Club members recently came to the aid of an elderly Eureka resident who needed assistance chopping wood so she could stay warm throughout the winter months. “She stated that she did not sign up for the senior wood voucher because she had thought that she was going to be in the hospital, have surgery and then be in a rehab facility over the winter,” said Cyndi Bainbridge of the McKinleyville Lions Club.

