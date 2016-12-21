Two suspects in Manila homicide arrested
On Sunday, December 18, 2016 at approximately 9:40 p.m. Hector Godoy-Standley and Catherine Fode, who are both wanted for last week's murder of Tyson Claros, turned themselves in to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. Both Godoy-Standley and Fode were arrested without incident, and were booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for the charge of PC 187/homicide.
