Two suspects in Manila homicide arrested

On Sunday, December 18, 2016 at approximately 9:40 p.m. Hector Godoy-Standley and Catherine Fode, who are both wanted for last week's murder of Tyson Claros, turned themselves in to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. Both Godoy-Standley and Fode were arrested without incident, and were booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for the charge of PC 187/homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.