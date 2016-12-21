St. Vincent Dining Facility seeking help for Christmas
The St. Vincent de Paul Dining Facility in Eureka is in need of some volunteers and some donations for the annual Christmas Day meal. Marylee Price, the dining center coordinator, said she needs donations of fruit, yams and whipped cream.
