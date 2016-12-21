Sheriff identifies 3 more suspects in Manila homicide
On December 12th, 20 year old Tyson Claros was murdered in the Manila area. Through the course of the investigation, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Investigators determined there were five suspects involved in the murder of Tyson Claros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|32 min
|Lindy
|383
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 19
|Jodicoyote
|15
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|hijjabobisox
|808
|EditorEscalation
|Dec 18
|Queen_Of_Bondage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC