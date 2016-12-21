Rural communities to receive better landline connections
On Thursday the California Public Utilities Commission voted 3-2 to approve the Rural Call Completion Order which will improve reporting requirements for landline outages in rural areas. Access Humboldt Executive Director Sean McLaughlin testified at CPUC hearings about access to 911 and emergency services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|31 min
|Lindy
|383
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 19
|Jodicoyote
|15
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|hijjabobisox
|808
|EditorEscalation
|Dec 18
|Queen_Of_Bondage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC