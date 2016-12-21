Record number of holiday travelers expected
This year's travel season is expected to be the busiest yet, with more than 12.4 million Californians heading out of town. “More Californians will travel to celebrate the holidays than ever before,” Cynthia Harris, AAA Northern California spokeswoman, said in a statement.
