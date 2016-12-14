Rains, snow set to hit North Coast before holiday weekend

The North Coast is forecast to experience a spell of rain between Thursday and Saturday morning, while communities in neighboring counties to the east may see some snow before the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service Eureka. Nearly every community in Humboldt County is expected to receive at least 1.3 inches of rain between Thursday and Saturday, with Willow Creek expected to receive about 1.6 inches, according to the NWS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.