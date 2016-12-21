Possible fatality at Ridgewood Heights home
Late Saturday afternoon, the Humboldt County Sheriff's office responded to a call about a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1300 block of Ridgewood Drive in the Ridgewood Heights area, southeast of Eureka city limits. Several officers were on scene as well as Humboldt Bay Fire and City Ambulance.
