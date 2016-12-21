PG&E Outage in Garberville and Eureka

There are two reported outages by PG&E. One in Garberville that is affecting 1798 customers that happened at 2:54 p.m. Estimated restoration to the outage will not be until 7:15 p.m. Another outage happened in Eureka at approximately 2:55 p.m. The outage indicated 89 customers are affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.