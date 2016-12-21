NWS issues shelter warning amid chilly weather trend
Anyone living on the streets is urged to find shelter tonight as forecasters expect freezing temperatures in parts of Humboldt County, National Weather Service officials said. Robert Ruehl with the weather service office in Eureka said, forecasters issued the alert as temperatures were expected to reach as low as 30 degrees tonight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|18 hr
|Dill Dough Claws
|16
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Sat
|Lindy
|383
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|hijjabobisox
|808
|EditorEscalation
|Dec 18
|Queen_Of_Bondage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC