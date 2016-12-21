NWS issues shelter warning amid chill...

NWS issues shelter warning amid chilly weather trend

Anyone living on the streets is urged to find shelter tonight as forecasters expect freezing temperatures in parts of Humboldt County, National Weather Service officials said. Robert Ruehl with the weather service office in Eureka said, forecasters issued the alert as temperatures were expected to reach as low as 30 degrees tonight.

