Neighbors to file lawsuit against Eureka landlord

Eureka Police Capt. Steve Watson, right, talks on the radio near a man, sitting, who was reportedly shot in front of a house on the 1600 block of G Street in Eureka on Dec. 16. Over 50 neighbors living near two problematic Floyd Squires properties in Eureka state they are fed up with the increased blight and crime in the area.

