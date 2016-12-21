McKinleyville services hub coming in 2017 despite concerns
A plan to establish a $2.1 million hub for Humboldt County services in McKinleyville is proceeding, despite concerns from neighbors. According to proponents, the building at 1615 Heartwood Drive will offer an alternative to northern Humboldt County residents in need of greater public access to a wide range of social work programs that include everything from child welfare to employment training.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
