McKinleyville man charged in local teen's murder back in court

EUREKA, Calif. The McKinleyville man charged with a local teen's murder earlier this month was back in Humboldt County Court on Thursday December 29. James Arthur Merrick II is charged with murder in connection with the DUI collision that resulted in the death of juvenile pedestrian, Tessa Gingrich, back on December 14. The teen sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a passing vehicle driven by Merrick.

