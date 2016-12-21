McKinleyville man charged in local teen's murder back in court
EUREKA, Calif. The McKinleyville man charged with a local teen's murder earlier this month was back in Humboldt County Court on Thursday December 29. James Arthur Merrick II is charged with murder in connection with the DUI collision that resulted in the death of juvenile pedestrian, Tessa Gingrich, back on December 14. The teen sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a passing vehicle driven by Merrick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Feb 3 Min Wage 2 B $15 a DAY
|7 hr
|bonx boozzy
|1
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 26
|Dill Dough Claws
|16
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Dec 24
|Lindy
|383
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC