Leigl to appear at arraignment on lesser charges

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Times-Standard

Judge Arnold Rosenfield on Thursday ruled there was only enough evidence to hold Nicholas Leigl on charges of aiding three men in the December 2014 fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old teen. Leigl, 33, faced charges of murdering 14-year-old Jesus Garcia-Romero along with Mario Nuñez, 31, Joe Olivo Jr., 38, and Joe Olivo III, 19, but allegations he acted as a “trojan horse” when the teen's assailants allegedly followed him into the apartment the teen was staying did not hold.

