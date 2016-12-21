Leigl to appear at arraignment on lesser charges

Judge Arnold Rosenfield on Thursday ruled there was only enough evidence to hold Nicholas Leigl on charges of aiding three men in the December 2014 fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old teen. Leigl, 33, faced charges of murdering 14-year-old Jesus Garcia-Romero along with Mario Nuñez, 31, Joe Olivo Jr., 38, and Joe Olivo III, 19, but allegations he acted as a “trojan horse” when the teen's assailants allegedly followed him into the apartment the teen was staying did not hold.

