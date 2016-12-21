Humboldt County weighs options after road tax flops
Humboldt County officials stated Monday that the failure of the sales tax Measure U in November, which would have generated nearly $10 million each year for services like road repairs, has kept the county in the status quo with a $200 million backlog in road maintenance. “Our main rural roads are just coming apart at the seams,” Humboldt County Public Works Director Tom Mattson said.
