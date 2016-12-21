Humboldt County unemployment rate down to 4.5 percent

Humboldt County's unemployment rate inched down to 4.5 percent in November as employers added about 100 new jobs overall, according to a labor report released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. A month earlier, the county had a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.7 percent, a sign joblessness is continuing to decline as employers slowly add jobs, according to Randy Weaver, a labor market consultant with EDD office in Eureka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.