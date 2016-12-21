Greasy Gears Gallery features work by...

Greasy Gears Gallery features work by Rutabaga Queen

Read more: Times-Standard

Eclectic landscapes by Rutabaga Queen Lotta Paintbuckets will be featured at the Greasy Gears Gallery during the monthly Arts Alive! celebration, Jan. 7 from 6 to 11 p.m., as the Kinetic Museum in Eureka kicks off 2017. The show - at 518 A St. in Eureka - will continue through the end of January.

