Eureka, McClain family settle wrongful death lawsuit; case dismissed

The city of Eureka and the family of 22-year-old Thomas McClain, who was fatally shot by a Eureka Police officer in September 2014, have settled a wrongful death lawsuit as of Thursday, with the city agreeing to pay nearly $157,000 to the family, according to federal court documents. Thursday's settlement comes after a federal jury found both Eureka Police Officer Stephen Linfoot and McClain negligent in November in the events that led to McClain's death on the 1600 block of Allard Avenue in Eureka on Sept.

