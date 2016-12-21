Eureka, McClain family settle wrongful death lawsuit; case dismissed
The city of Eureka and the family of 22-year-old Thomas McClain, who was fatally shot by a Eureka Police officer in September 2014, have settled a wrongful death lawsuit as of Thursday, with the city agreeing to pay nearly $157,000 to the family, according to federal court documents. Thursday's settlement comes after a federal jury found both Eureka Police Officer Stephen Linfoot and McClain negligent in November in the events that led to McClain's death on the 1600 block of Allard Avenue in Eureka on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Bonate
|2
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Sun
|El Donaldovitch
|32
|Cab Fare to La Paz?
|Sun
|trumpotang
|1
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Feb 3 Min Wage 2 B $15 a DAY
|Dec 31
|bonx boozzy
|1
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 26
|Dill Dough Claws
|16
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Dec 24
|Lindy
|383
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC