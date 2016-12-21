EPD: 42 shots fired, Linfoot IDa d as hitting suspect

In a news conference Thursday morning, Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills identified officer Stephen Linfoot as the officer who shot suspect Clayton Lee Lasinski during the foot chase and officer-involved shooting incident in downtown Eureka just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6. Linfoot was the first EPD officer to shoot and fired a total of 16 rounds with one ejected round, according to Mills. Linfoot first started firing at Soul Savers used car dealership near B Street between Sixth and Seventh streets after Lasinski allegedly pointed a .45 caliber 1911 pistol at Linfoot from inside a unoccupied, running Mazda3 near the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.