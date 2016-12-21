Eel River group crowdfunds for toxin monitoring
Donations either by mail or online should be made before Jan. 13, 2017, to the Eel River Recovery Project. The mailing address is PO Box 214, Loleta, CA, 95551.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Bonate
|2
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Sun
|El Donaldovitch
|32
|Cab Fare to La Paz?
|Sun
|trumpotang
|1
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Feb 3 Min Wage 2 B $15 a DAY
|Dec 31
|bonx boozzy
|1
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 26
|Dill Dough Claws
|16
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Dec 24
|Lindy
|383
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC