Dungeness crab fishermen go on strike
Dungeness crab from Oregon on sale at Fisherman's Wharf. Crab fishermen in Washington, Oregon and California's North Coast have gone on strike due to price negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 26
|Dill Dough Claws
|16
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Dec 24
|Lindy
|383
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|hijjabobisox
|808
|EditorEscalation
|Dec 18
|Queen_Of_Bondage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC