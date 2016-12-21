Christmas tree disposal sites in Humboldt County

As the holiday season winds to a close, Humboldt County residents can start disposing of their dried up Christmas trees, which according to Jill Duffy of the Humboldt Waste Management Authority can cause a fire hazard if left in the wrong places. Duffy said people can drop off their trees at their Eureka office disposal bin which will be outside of their gates until mid-January.

