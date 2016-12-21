Cadet receives a Service Above Selfa award

Cadet Jason Logan was recently awarded the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka's “Service Above Self” award at College of the Redwoods' 118th Law Enforcement Academy graduation ceremony. The award was presented to Logan by Melinda Ciarabellini, past president of the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka; Mary Crumley, vocational chair for the club's board of directors; and fellow Rotarian Humboldt County Undersheriff William Honsal III.

