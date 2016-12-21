70-year-old Eureka man convicted of sexual abuse
District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that on December 15, 2016, a Humboldt County jury convicted 70-year-old Eureka resident Barry John Sanford of three felonies: continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age ), forcible oral copulation with a minor 14 years of age ), and committing a lewd and lascivious act upon a child ). The jury did not reach a unanimous verdict on one additional felony charge, aggravated sexual assault of a child ).
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|30 min
|Lindy
|383
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 19
|Jodicoyote
|15
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|hijjabobisox
|808
|EditorEscalation
|Dec 18
|Queen_Of_Bondage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC