70-year-old Eureka man convicted of sexual abuse

District Attorney Maggie Fleming announced that on December 15, 2016, a Humboldt County jury convicted 70-year-old Eureka resident Barry John Sanford of three felonies: continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age ), forcible oral copulation with a minor 14 years of age ), and committing a lewd and lascivious act upon a child ). The jury did not reach a unanimous verdict on one additional felony charge, aggravated sexual assault of a child ).

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.