14-year-old boy accused of G Street shooting

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested by the Eureka Police Department on Tuesday following a foot chase is suspected of having shot a man with a double-barrelled shotgun in Eureka on Dec. 16, according to Eureka Police Department Public Information Officer Brittany Powell. A press release sent out by the EPD on Tuesday stated the teenager was arrested around 1 p.m. on Tuesday on multiple warrants for alleged residential burglaries and firearm-related crimes.

