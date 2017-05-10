Woman arrested for allegedly stealing...

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing BMW she test drove

Officers arrested Lindsay Kay Watson, 34, after the dealership owner spotted the stolen sedan at a grocery store in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday Police arrested Lindsay Kay Watson, 34, in Oregon on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a BMW she took for a test drive; She is accused of using false identification and a fake check Police arrested a Eugene, Oregon woman on Tuesday who is accused of stealing a BMW she took for a test drive. Officers arrested Lindsay Kay Watson, 34, after the dealership owner spotted the stolen sedan at a grocery store, the Register-Guard reported.

