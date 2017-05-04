Uncorked 2017
Whether you're buying the spendy top-shelf corked wines or if the main criteria for your fermented grape drink is being able to unscrew its top with your bare hands, being a wine-drinker in the Willamette Valley doesn't mean you need to spend a lot of money or have an educated palate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis should be fired, not elected
|4 hr
|clean up PD
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Fri
|face facts
|7
|Springfield – Wake Up!
|Fri
|grow up
|3
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|Fri
|already gone
|2
|Rent a Wreck
|Apr 26
|Can not wait
|2
|Support Register-Guard, exposing all prosecutor...
|Apr 25
|serious news
|1
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|Apr 23
|many victims
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC