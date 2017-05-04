Uncorked 2017

Uncorked 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Eugene Weekly

Whether you're buying the spendy top-shelf corked wines or if the main criteria for your fermented grape drink is being able to unscrew its top with your bare hands, being a wine-drinker in the Willamette Valley doesn't mean you need to spend a lot of money or have an educated palate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewis should be fired, not elected 4 hr clean up PD 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Fri face facts 7
Springfield – Wake Up! Fri grow up 3
Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen... Fri already gone 2
Rent a Wreck Apr 26 Can not wait 2
Support Register-Guard, exposing all prosecutor... Apr 25 serious news 1
'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen Apr 23 many victims 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC