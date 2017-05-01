Tony Awards 2017: a Great Cometa and a Hello, Dolly!a lead the way
Tickets for Broadway's most popular shows just became more elusive with Tuesday's announcement of the 2017 Tony Awards nominees. "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," based on Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," lead with 12 Tony nominations.
