The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards are shaking things up
Mixed in with the star sightings and Golden Popcorn trophies at Sunday's MTV Movie and TV Awards will be a bit of messaging. In addition to adding television content to competition, the show has added two new categories for entertainment highlighting social justice issues and activism.
