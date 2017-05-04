The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards are ...

The 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards are shaking things up

Mixed in with the star sightings and Golden Popcorn trophies at Sunday's MTV Movie and TV Awards will be a bit of messaging. In addition to adding television content to competition, the show has added two new categories for entertainment highlighting social justice issues and activism.

