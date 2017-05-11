Olympian Alexi Pappas packs 'Tracktow...

Olympian Alexi Pappas packs 'Tracktown' with heart

This amiable sports drama may feature some of the hallmarks of the genre - training, isolation and competition - but its twee tone sets it apart from the pack. Co-directed, co-written and starring real-life Olympic runner Alexi Pappas, "Tracktown" feels utterly authentic and earnest, even if the latter quality may serve as a turn-off to the more cynical in the audience.

