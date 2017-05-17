Now the Oregon Ducks have to finish a...

Now the Oregon Ducks have to finish at the Pac-12 Championships: Oregon track & field...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: The Oregonian

Oregon javelin thrower Cody Danielson prepares to launch on the first day of the Pac-12 Championships. It still could go south for the Oregon Ducks today when the Pac-12 Championships wrap up on what looks like another cool, wet day at Hayward Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roy Williams tow truck driver May 15 Primo 3
Springfield – prosecute your Code Enforcement a... May 12 sad springfield 1
Enjoy ramming bicyclists? May 11 todays news 1
Apartments May 8 Allicsirp 1
Oregon gets F grade in 2015 State Integrity Inv... May 7 Vote NO 1
No more money for Jail crimes May 7 Vote NO 1
Lewis should be fired, not elected May 6 clean up PD 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,422 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC