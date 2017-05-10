My Family is All I Have
Servando Lomeli Ramirez came to the U.S. illegally in 1991 when he was 16. He has been living in an average house on an average street in Creswell, a home decorated with family pictures and motivational sayings on the wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enjoy ramming bicyclists?
|5 hr
|todays news
|1
|Apartments
|May 8
|Allicsirp
|1
|Oregon gets F grade in 2015 State Integrity Inv...
|May 7
|Vote NO
|1
|No more money for Jail crimes
|May 7
|Vote NO
|1
|Lewis should be fired, not elected
|May 6
|clean up PD
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|May 5
|face facts
|7
|Springfield – Wake Up!
|May 5
|grow up
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC