MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017: The winners
The show was hosted by comedian and actor Adam DeVine, who kicked things off with an over-the-top musical number from "Beauty and the Beast." "I think I'm being given this award because of who Belle is and what she represents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZEL-FM Eugene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon gets F grade in 2015 State Integrity Inv...
|5 hr
|Vote NO
|1
|No more money for Jail crimes
|5 hr
|Vote NO
|1
|Lewis should be fired, not elected
|Sat
|clean up PD
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|May 5
|face facts
|7
|Springfield – Wake Up!
|May 5
|grow up
|3
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|May 5
|already gone
|2
|Rent a Wreck
|Apr 26
|Can not wait
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC