Inside the Bong Show

Inside the Bong Show

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: The New Yorker

When David Bienenstock says, "I've been smoking weed professionally for fifteen years," he is referring to his two stints as an editor at High Times and the intervening years as a frequent contributor to Vice , where, among other things, he co-produced the pot-cooking show "Bong AppA©tit" and once wrote a rebuttal to the Times , entitled "Maureen Dowd Freaked Out on Weed Chocolate Because She's Stupid." Bienenstock is also the author of the 2016 book "How to Smoke Pot ," which is less a primer than a plea-less how than why.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apartments Mon Allicsirp 1
Oregon gets F grade in 2015 State Integrity Inv... May 7 Vote NO 1
No more money for Jail crimes May 7 Vote NO 1
Lewis should be fired, not elected May 6 clean up PD 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism May 5 face facts 7
Springfield – Wake Up! May 5 grow up 3
Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen... May 5 already gone 2
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC