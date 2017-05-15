Inside the Bong Show
When David Bienenstock says, "I've been smoking weed professionally for fifteen years," he is referring to his two stints as an editor at High Times and the intervening years as a frequent contributor to Vice , where, among other things, he co-produced the pot-cooking show "Bong AppA©tit" and once wrote a rebuttal to the Times , entitled "Maureen Dowd Freaked Out on Weed Chocolate Because She's Stupid." Bienenstock is also the author of the 2016 book "How to Smoke Pot ," which is less a primer than a plea-less how than why.
