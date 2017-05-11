How Henry Rollins Became a Drug-Free Pot Advocate

In the 30 years since former Black Flag singer Henry Rollins intentionally smoked weed, he says he has never grown curious to try pot again. There was a secondhand smoke incident a few years ago in Colorado, when he was filming the cannabis episode of 10 Things You Don't Know About for the History Channel - and while that made his sandwich taste very good, his indifference to personal use didn't change.

