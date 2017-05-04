Eugene man accused of buying videos o...

Eugene man accused of buying videos of child pornography, FBI says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: OregonLive.com

FBI agents, along with Eugene police, arrested Eugene resident Barret Russel Spangler, 39, at his home about 7:30 a.m. Friday as part of an investigation into online child pornography. A Eugene man , who went by the online name "notpervect,'' is accused of purchasing videos showing a woman and her young daughter in a bedroom naked, jumping on the bed, playing tickling games and the mother sexually abusing the child, according to a federal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oregon gets F grade in 2015 State Integrity Inv... 10 hr Vote NO 1
No more money for Jail crimes 10 hr Vote NO 1
Lewis should be fired, not elected Sat clean up PD 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism May 5 face facts 7
Springfield – Wake Up! May 5 grow up 3
Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen... May 5 already gone 2
Rent a Wreck Apr 26 Can not wait 2
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC