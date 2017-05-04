Eugene man accused of buying videos of child pornography, FBI says

FBI agents, along with Eugene police, arrested Eugene resident Barret Russel Spangler, 39, at his home about 7:30 a.m. Friday as part of an investigation into online child pornography. A Eugene man , who went by the online name "notpervect,'' is accused of purchasing videos showing a woman and her young daughter in a bedroom naked, jumping on the bed, playing tickling games and the mother sexually abusing the child, according to a federal complaint.

