Eugene man accused of buying videos of child pornography, FBI says
FBI agents, along with Eugene police, arrested Eugene resident Barret Russel Spangler, 39, at his home about 7:30 a.m. Friday as part of an investigation into online child pornography. A Eugene man , who went by the online name "notpervect,'' is accused of purchasing videos showing a woman and her young daughter in a bedroom naked, jumping on the bed, playing tickling games and the mother sexually abusing the child, according to a federal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon gets F grade in 2015 State Integrity Inv...
|10 hr
|Vote NO
|1
|No more money for Jail crimes
|10 hr
|Vote NO
|1
|Lewis should be fired, not elected
|Sat
|clean up PD
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|May 5
|face facts
|7
|Springfield – Wake Up!
|May 5
|grow up
|3
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|May 5
|already gone
|2
|Rent a Wreck
|Apr 26
|Can not wait
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC