Elder Statesman: Show, tell full of surprises
EDITOR'S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan, a long-time journalist, have returned to The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartments
|Mon
|Allicsirp
|1
|Oregon gets F grade in 2015 State Integrity Inv...
|May 7
|Vote NO
|1
|No more money for Jail crimes
|May 7
|Vote NO
|1
|Lewis should be fired, not elected
|May 6
|clean up PD
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|May 5
|face facts
|7
|Springfield – Wake Up!
|May 5
|grow up
|3
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|May 5
|already gone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC