Air-Weigh's new on-board scale offers cloud-based data storage

Tuesday

Air-Weigh , Eugene, Oregon, is taking its on-board bin scale to the cloud with its updated BinMaxx XL. Scheduled for release in August of this year, the company describes BinMaxx XL powered by the cloud as a cost-effective, hassle-free solution for the refuse industry to better manage productivity and profitability.

