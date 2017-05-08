Adroit leaders hand over the company ...

Adroit leaders hand over the company reins

A decade after putting a transition plan into motion, owners Bob Mayers and Steve Lawrence are turning over ownership to CEO Tom Walker and President Jason Stranberg. "By design, we wanted it to seem seamless, for our clients, employees and subcontrators," Walker said.

