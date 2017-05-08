Adroit leaders hand over the company reins
A decade after putting a transition plan into motion, owners Bob Mayers and Steve Lawrence are turning over ownership to CEO Tom Walker and President Jason Stranberg. "By design, we wanted it to seem seamless, for our clients, employees and subcontrators," Walker said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartments
|4 hr
|Allicsirp
|1
|Oregon gets F grade in 2015 State Integrity Inv...
|Sun
|Vote NO
|1
|No more money for Jail crimes
|Sun
|Vote NO
|1
|Lewis should be fired, not elected
|May 6
|clean up PD
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|May 5
|face facts
|7
|Springfield – Wake Up!
|May 5
|grow up
|3
|Never, never talk to cops in Springfield, Eugen...
|May 5
|already gone
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC