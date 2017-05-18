Activist Alert - 2017-05-18
The Eugene Parks and Open Space Division is proposing park rule changes that it says "are aimed at increasing enjoyment of the parks and clarifying park use requirements."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|May 15
|Primo
|3
|Springfield – prosecute your Code Enforcement a...
|May 12
|sad springfield
|1
|Enjoy ramming bicyclists?
|May 11
|todays news
|1
|Apartments
|May 8
|Allicsirp
|1
|Oregon gets F grade in 2015 State Integrity Inv...
|May 7
|Vote NO
|1
|No more money for Jail crimes
|May 7
|Vote NO
|1
|Lewis should be fired, not elected
|May 6
|clean up PD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC