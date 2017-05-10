#1 Oregon State Baseball Clinches Civil War Series and Pac-12 Championship
On a cold and rainy night at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon State won the Pac-12 outright with a 5-4 win over Oregon. That win also marked head coach Pat Casey's 1,000th career victory and the fifth Pac-12 championship under Casey.
