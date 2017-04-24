Weekender: Eugene is Portland's cooler little brother?
For seekers of gourmet street food, an unstoppable flow of craft beer and a heady dose of weirdness in the Pacific Northwest, the best destination is not be as obvious as it might seem. Eugene is to Portland as Oakland is to San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent a Wreck
|16 hr
|Can not wait
|2
|Support Register-Guard, exposing all prosecutor...
|Tue
|serious news
|1
|'John' engraved towel, red handled knives stolen
|Apr 23
|many victims
|1
|No! on May 16 jail vote
|Apr 23
|my child is loved
|1
|D.A. Perlow's dirty little secret
|Apr 22
|make it happen now
|1
|large reward stolen african grey parrot
|Apr 13
|You know who
|1
|Basketball
|Apr 1
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC