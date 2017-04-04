University of Montana Dance Program Receives Recognition From American College Dance Association

The University of Montana Dance Program cemented its reputation as one of the best schools in the nation following an unprecedented showing at last week's American College Dance Association Northwest Regional Conference in Eugene, Oregon. The conference, which attracts more than 500 students, artists and educators from throughout the West, offers programs a chance to showcase original work and receive constructive feedback from nationally and internationally renowned adjudicators.

