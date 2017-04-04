University of Montana Dance Program Receives Recognition From American College Dance Association
The University of Montana Dance Program cemented its reputation as one of the best schools in the nation following an unprecedented showing at last week's American College Dance Association Northwest Regional Conference in Eugene, Oregon. The conference, which attracts more than 500 students, artists and educators from throughout the West, offers programs a chance to showcase original work and receive constructive feedback from nationally and internationally renowned adjudicators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basketball
|Apr 1
|Jake
|1
|Springfield mayor's son arrested - a warning to...
|Apr 1
|facts
|2
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Mar 25
|Mr-Justice
|2
|I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often
|Mar 25
|Tim Shey
|1
|Abel salas
|Mar 15
|Grape jelly
|1
|It's called Racketeering
|Mar 12
|Eugene liberal
|1
|Everybody Wins
|Mar 12
|we all live here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC